Byron-Bergen senior Roman Smith commits to Roberts Wesleyan for track and cross-country

Press Release:

On March 18, Byron-Bergen senior Roman Smith committed to continuing his formal education after graduation at Roberts Wesleyan University where he will run track and cross-country. The official signing was witnessed by Byron-Bergen Athletic Director Rich Hannan, Varsity Cross Country and Track Coach David Bateman, Varsity Wrestling Coach Matthias Ellis, JV Wrestling Coach Josh Brabon, and Smith’s parents and siblings.

“Roman has been an amazing athlete to coach over the past several years,” said Bateman. “The hard work he puts in every year has paid off as he has improved every season and has won several individual and team sectional titles. I have no doubt Roman will have success at the next level and look forward to seeing what the future holds for him.”

While at Byron-Bergen, Smith starred as a lead in the musical his sophomore, junior, and senior years, served as Student Council President, Varsity Club Vice-President, National Honor Society President, National Junior Honor Society President, Tenor Section Leader in Singing Silhouettes, Captain of the Wrestling and Cross Country teams, and was honored multiple times as a Genesee Region All-Star for track and wrestling. He also plays percussion in the band, and is a member of the SADD club, 5-Minute-Mile club, 412 Club, and is a Super Bee.

“I would like to thank my family coaches and friends, and most importantly God for all the blessings and gifts he's given me over the course of my life,” said Smith. “I'm looking forward to meeting new people and the various experiences college life will have to offer.”

Smith plans to major in bio-med and minor in psychology.