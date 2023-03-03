Byron-Bergen students celebrated Black History Month through the arts

Press release:

In February, students in sixth grade as well as several clubs and student organizations celebrated the accomplishments of Black individuals, both historic and contemporary, throughout a day of learning.

Highlights included a demonstration from special guests, pianist and composer Timothy Digba Ogunbiyi and dancer and choreographer Solange Rodrigues, followed by a group presentation by High School students Dayanara Caballero, Deborah Catalino, Malachi Smith, Roman Smith, Solomon Smith, Joshua Tardy, and Ava Wagoner.

Ogunbiyi and Rodrigues collaborated on an improvised performance that conveyed the emotions of sadness, anxiety, confusion, and happiness. At the conclusion, each performer gave a brief presentation about their careers in the arts and the decisions which brought them to their current success. They also led individual break-out sessions with smaller groups of students after the performance.

Ogunbiyi is originally from Lagos, Nigeria, where he planned to become an engineer until deciding to dedicate himself to music. He has studied classical and jazz piano and is currently a doctoral candidate in piano performance at the Eastman School of Music. He kicked off the assembly in a combined performance with the Byron-Bergen Jazz Ensemble and discussed improvisation during his break-out session.

Rodrigues is from Greece, New York. She began dancing at the age of three and completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts in dance with a concentration in choreography from SUNY Purchase in 2020. She currently teaches dance and fitness classes in the Rochester area, is a member of several performing dance troupes, and is moving to Brooklyn to join the Pocket Fuel Groovers, a dance company founded by her brother.

“I want to thank Mrs. Alyson Tardy for coordinating this excellent presentation for our students,” said Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. High School Principal Ashley John Grillo. “It was an absolute treat to have such highly trained professionals share their music and dance experiences with our students.”

Sixth-grade teacher Alyson Mercedes Tardy also hosted the High School students’ presentation in her classroom. The students discussed segregation, and representation and introduced the movie “Hidden Figures.” They talked about historic and contemporary Black individuals who many of the younger students had not heard of or could not recognize, important figures in history and culture who are, in a way, hidden. Some of the featured individuals, such as Martin Luther King, Jr. and Rosa Parks, the students knew right away. Others the younger students could not identify, such as Mae Carol Jemison, the first Black woman to travel in space; civil rights activist Claudette Colvin; and Emmy, Golden Globe, and Tony Award-winning actor James Earl Jones Students even struggled to identify basketball legend Michael Jordan. While learning about these and other important Black individuals, they were given the opportunity to consider who each is and why they may be less well-known than other individuals.

After a discussion of these hidden figures, the day ended with a screening of the 2016 award-winning feature film “Hidden Figures.” It is the real-life story of a female team of Black mathematicians who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program. Despite their important contributions, they remained widely unknown for decades.

As the day ended, the participating students had experienced jazz, musical improvisation, and dance improvisation, learned about important Black individuals and historic events and were given the opportunity to consider the importance of representation in history and contemporary culture.

“It was a great day at B-B celebrating Black History Month,” said Grillo.