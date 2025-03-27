Byron-Bergen welcomes new National Honor Society and Alumni Hall of Fame members

Press Release:

The Byron-Bergen chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS) welcomed 11 new student members to their distinguished company on March 19, 2025. The ceremony also honored the three latest inductees to the Byron-Bergen Alumni Hall of Fame: Scott Crosier (1982), James DeBottis (2001), and the late Kevin Heinzerling (1982).

The event began with a welcome and congratulations from District Superintendent Patrick McGee and Jr./Sr. High School Principal Paul Hazard. McGee then presented Heinzerling’s award to his daughter, who spoke on his behalf.

Heinzerling graduated from Byron-Bergen Central Schools in 1982 where he was a member of the Varsity Swim Team and worked for Harris Wilcox Auctions. After graduation, joined the United States Marines Corp where he became a combat veteran after which he joined the Air Force Reserves. He also worked for Wegmans, NYS Corrections, and Millers Millworks Inc. He remained an active part of the Byron-Bergen community until his death in 2024.

The traditional National Honor Society candle-lighting ceremony followed. It acknowledges the high standards of knowledge, character, leadership, service, and scholarship students in NHS must exhibit. The new members were called individually to receive their honor, and then the group took the NHS pledge.

The ceremony was followed by the inductions of Crosier and DeBottis. Neither were able to attend in person. DeBottis’ sister, Christina Navratil, read a speech and accepted the award on his behalf.

DeBottis graduated from Byron-Bergen in 2001 where he participated in Varsity baseball, basketball, cross-country, ski club, and Student Council. After graduation, he attended Bismarck State College, Arizona State University, and served in the armed forces. Despite not living locally since 2018, DeBottis remains connected to the District through his parents, Jamie and Sharon DeBottis whom he visits regularly and reconnects with friends and family. He currently lives in Georgia with his wife Nicole and children Jackson and Olivia.

Scott M. Crosier graduated from Byron-Bergen in 1982 where he participated in Varsity Swim Team and band. After graduation, he earned an Associates Degree in Mortuary Science and Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice. Crosier worked in law enforcement and served in the Bergen Fire Department for over 30 years. He is currently the Executive Director of Flower City Pickers and is a Safety & Health Officer with the Webster Fire Department and Fire Investigator for Monroe County Fire Bureau.

National Honor Society membership not only recognizes students for their accomplishments but also challenges them to develop further through active involvement in school activities and community service. The organization has chapters in all 50 states, Canada, and beyond.