'Ca$h for Christmas Reverse Raffle' is Notre Dame's virtual fundraiser

Notre Dame High School is having a virtual fundraiser, Ca$h for Christmas Reverse Raffle, with a chance to win up to $10,000! NYS mandates and restrictions on attendance numbers, due to COVID-19, prevent the school from holding in-person fundraising events.

The Advancement Committee was challenged with getting creative to find ways to raise mone. A reverse raffle is held as part of the annual Trip Night event and is a lot of fun and always sells out, so they decided to put together a virtual reverse raffle on a bigger scale.

Notre Dame Events coordinator Kathy Antinore says “ticket sales are going well as everyone could use $10,000 right before Christmas.”

The Notre Dame Foundation raises funds to use for financial aid and scholarships for students. Those needs are greater now than ever, yet the important fundraising events can’t be held. The object of a “Reverse” raffle is to be the last number drawn.

That lucky person wins $10,000. Between the immense need and the great cash prize, the school is hoping to sell 1,000 tickets.

Tickets are $25 each and there is 20 chances to win at least your money back. Any tickets not winning a cash prize go into a second chance drawing for gift cards and other prizes.

The drawing for the last 50 numbers and all second chance winners will be “Live” on the Notre Dame Facebook page and YouTube page on Thursday, Dec. 3rd. More information can be found on the school’s Facebook page.

Interested in purchasing tickets, please contact Notre Dame at (585) 343-2783 or email events coordinator Kathy Antinore at: [email protected]

Notre Dame High School, located at 73 Union St. in Batavia, is a private co-educational Jr/Sr high school. Recognized for the sixteenth consecutive year as the number one secondary school in Genesee, Wyoming, and Orleans counties by Buffalo Business First. Notre Dame is a diverse learning community dedicated to academic excellence and rooted in the Roman Catholic tradition. For more information, please visit www.ndhsbatavia.com.