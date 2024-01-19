CAN-USA and Batavia Community Schools Foundation team up for charity hockey game Feb. 4

Press Release:

CAN-USA Sports has teamed up with the Batavia Community Schools Foundation for their inaugural Blue vs White Charity Hockey Game. Sunday, Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. with doors opening at 4 p.m. at the David McCarthy Memorial Arena.

The game will feature local business owners, Batavia City School District Alumni, and local youth hockey leaders.

“I think it is going to be a really fun event to see local leaders in our community go head-to-head in a game to raise money for the Foundation. Some of these players may be dusting off their skates from a time long ago and some will be showcasing their hockey skills in front of families, neighbors, and co-workers, but that gives you even more reason to come out and see them in action” – Marc Witt, General Manager & Ownership CAN-USA Sports (Batavia Muckdogs Baseball).

A full roster will be released at the event, but see below the current players signed up to participate:

Steve Pie’s, Owner – Max Pies Furniture & Batavia Hockey Alumni

Guy Pellegrino, Owner – Pellegrino Auto Sales & Notre Dame Hockey Alumni

Peter Corbelli – Member of the 1st Batavia Varsity Team

Pierce Corbelli – Batavia Hockey Alumni

Dan Calkins – 2006 Sectional Championship team & Batavia Alumni

Batavia City School District Faculty Members: Tom Ingalsbe, David Froese, Anthony Consiglio, and Deven Grimshaw.

If you or someone you know owns a local business who would like to help sponsor either or both of the events please contact Marc Witt, General Manager/Ownership – CAN-USA Sports, mwitt.canusa@gmail.com for opportunities.

Tickets for the event start at just $10 with proceeds benefiting the Batavia Community Schools Foundations. Tickets can be bought online, here or in person at the David McCarthy Memorial Arena box office.