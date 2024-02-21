Catholic Charities seeks volunteers for home visitation and friendly phones program

Press Release:

Catholic Charities of Buffalo is looking for both older adults and volunteers to participate in its free Home Visitation and Friendly Phones programs in Genesee and Orleans counties.

Both programs depend on dedicated volunteers to provide one-hour weekly visits or phone calls to isolated seniors aged 60 or older who have limited ability to leave their homes.

“Social isolation, especially during the cold and dreary winter months, can impact the health and well-being of older adults,” said Linda Chadderdon, program manager, of Catholic Charities. “Volunteers can help make a difference in alleviating some of the loneliness with regular conversations and socialization.”

During visits, participants and volunteers often engage in friendly conversation and partake in activities such as board games, puzzles, and crafts. Volunteers do not help with personal or medical care, banking, shopping, or transportation.

Interested volunteers must be at least 21 years old, and an interview, and background check are required. Training will be provided upon acceptance into the program.

The Home Visitation Program is funded through a grant from the Muriel H. Marshall Fund through the Rochester Area Community Foundation.

If interested, please call Catholic Charities at 585-343-0614 to request an application as a participant or for more information on volunteering.