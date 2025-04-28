CCE announces two $1,000 scholarships for local students, deadline to apply is Friday

Press Release:

Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Genesee County has established a scholarship opportunity to provide financial support to an individual pursuing their education at an institution of higher learning in the fields that represent the mission of Cornell Cooperative Extension.

Applicants must be a student in Genesee County and accepted at an accredited college or university and enrolled in or matriculated in an eligible program or major. Eligible programs or majors that fall under: Agriculture, Animal Science, Horticulture, Environmental & Nature, Food & Agribusiness, Food Systems & Technology, Nutrition, and Youth Development.

Two $1,000 scholarships will be awarded to one Genesee County HS student and one adult student pursuing a Bachelor’s degree. Applications must be received by May 2, and the scholarship recipients will be announced at the CCE Genesee’s Board Meeting in May.

For more information, please contact our office at 343-3040 or visit our website at https://genesee.cce.cornell.edu/about-us/2025-cce-genesee-scholarship.