CDL Training Program offered for GC ag producers and employees

Press release:

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County, in collaboration with Genesee Valley Educational Partnership, will be offering a CDL (Commercial Driver License) Training Program for Genesee County agriculture producers and their employees for Class A and Class B licenses.

This training program is designed for producers and farm employees that have some experience with commercial truck operation.

An informational meeting will be held on March 11 at 7 p.m. at the Genesee Valley BOCES Batavia Campus, 8250 State Street Road, Batavia.

This meeting will explain how the program works and answer any questions you may have. The required training materials and medical forms will also be passed out at this time.

Classroom instruction dates (for those who need to get a permit) are March 17 and March 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Genesee Valley BOCES Batavia Campus. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we will be limiting the permit classroom instruction to 20 people.

Drive time will be scheduled with the instructor at a later date. Class A gets eight hours of drive time (four sessions, two hours each). Class B gets four and a half hours of drive time (three sessions, one and a half hours each).

All COVID-19 protocols, including wearing a mask, will need to be followed in the classroom and while driving.

Registration is required and will be accepted until noon of March 11 or until the class is full. All participants are expected to attend the informational meeting on March 11.

Full payment (check or cash) is due at the class on March 17.

The cost for Class A is $775 and the cost for Class B is $600. DMV fees are not included in the cost of the class.

Make checks payable to Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County. If paying in cash, please bring the EXACT amount.

For more information or to register, contact Jan Beglinger at (585) 343-3040, ext. 132.