Celebrate local art at GO ART!'s annual members show reception February 8

Press Release:

Join GO ART! on Saturday, February 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. to celebrate the accomplishments of GO ART! member artists and staff members who participated in the annual members show and honor the awardees, including the President’s and Peoples’ Choice Awards winners.

The public is invited to share this evening with us and view the visual art of local, regional, and GO ART! staff member artists. In addition to viewing the exhibition, visitors will be treated to light refreshments and live music, meet the awardees, and access the GO ART! bar.

This annual art show features work in all media created by GO ART! member artists and staff members. GO ART’s! Board of Directors, members, and staff look forward to this special exhibit each year that has become a signature event that wraps up all our fantastic events for the last year and kicks off the New Year’s exhibition series.

Don’t miss this opportunity to consume this multi-media exhibit that will evoke pleasurable emotions of joy, happiness, and peaceful contemplation. It is also an opportunity to purchase a unique gift for your special Valentine!

The GO ART! member artists and staff exhibition opened on December 12 and will close with the awards reception on February 8. So, come celebrate with us, and we look forward to welcoming you. This event is free, but the experience will be invaluable!