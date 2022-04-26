Cheerleader coach sisters from Batavia lead team championship in Orlando

Press release:

Batavia residents Jacklyn (Borrelli) Pratt and Nicole Borrelli co-coach together for a competitive cheerleading program, New York Icons. The sister coaching duo is honored to have their team, Celebrities, representing their program at the upcoming Summit Championship in Orlando, Florida. The Borrelli sisters have been coaching cheerleading for over 10 years and have been co-coaching their Allstar team together for the past three seasons. These sisters have shown that they are a force to be reckoned with within the cheerleading community.

New York Icons, a local Allstar cheerleading and tumbling training facility, in Rochester is proud to announce that Celebrities will be attending The Summit Championship on a PAID bid in the Small Junior Level Two Division to compete at one of the nation’s most prestigious cheerleading competitions produced by Varsity All-Star. Varsity All-Star is a division of Varsity Spirit – the global leader in cheerleading.

The Summit Championship, held at Walt Disney World® Resort’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex from April 28 to May 1, is the season-capping goal for many competitive all-star teams. The Summit Championship, founded by Varsity All-Star in 2013, will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2022 and will showcase more than 1,500 teams and 24,000 competitors from around the globe. The Summit Championship provides a unique experience for athletes to compete against the best of the best across all levels of competition. The Summit Championship and The Dance Summit Championship continue to grow offering multiple paths for teams to have a competitive, prestigious, and celebratory end to their seasons.

The Borrelli sisters and their team have worked extremely hard this season, especially coming off the pandemic and the challenges they faced last season. “We could not have asked for more from our athletes this season,” says the Borrelli sisters. “They have consistently scored the highest overall score throughout our in-season competitions, and we are very proud.” They are heading down to Florida as the TOP Northeast Region Team on the Varsity Leaderboard.

Jacklyn is a Special Education Teacher at Gates Chili Middle School and the Program Assistant for Gates Chili’s Cheerleading Program. In addition, she has worked with several Genesee Region High School Cheerleading Programs over the last several years and has worked closely with Attica High School. Most importantly, her number one role is being a mom to her one-year-old, Jackson. Nicole is an office manager in Rochester and is the JV Cheerleading Coach for Gates Chili High School along with her other coaching duties and apparel coordinator at New York Icons.