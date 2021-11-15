Christians resignation from City Council became formal today

Press release:

The City of Batavia will hold a gathering for the Honorable Rose Mary Christian on Monday November 22, 2021 in the Council Chamber beginning at 5:30 P.M. All citizens and well-wishers are invited to attend. The gathering will be followed by a City Council meeting where proclamations will be presented to Councilwoman Christian honoring her for her years of service. Light refreshments will be served.

Councilwoman Christian announced her resignation from City Council on November 15, 2021. She is resigning the seat because she is moving out of the sixth ward.

“After serving the residents of the City of Batavia as the sixth Ward Council Member for over 29 years I cannot thank the residents enough for their support. Their commitment to the City of Batavia and prosperity to the neighborhood has remained steadfast. It is with a very heavy heart that I resign my seat, but I feel confident that I have worked each day to make the lives of residents in Batavia better. I wish my fellow Council Members well in their pursuit of good government and improving Batavia,” said Christian, City of Batavia Councilwoman- sixth ward.

Councilwoman Christian has served as the sixth ward representative since 1992. She has always been accessible to her constituents and Batavia citizens citywide.

“I wish Councilwoman Christian the very best in her retirement from City Council. She has been a staunch advocate of neighborhood initiatives and bringing resources into the sixth ward. On behalf of all of the City Council Members I wish her the very best in the coming years,” said Eugene Jankowski, City of Batavia, City Council President.

Council Member Christian is a true public servant, performing honorable advocacy for the residents and community of Batavia and those who live in her Ward,” said Genesee County Legislator Rochelle Stein. I commend Rose Mary Christian on her 30 plus years of elections, hard-won city initiatives over the years, and compassion for her voters in this much-beloved City of Batavia. Best wishes for a full, healthy, and fun retirement. Her continuity of knowledge shall be missed, yet surely she will stay engaged on City issues. Well Done Rose Mary Christian, Well Done.

“Rose Mary Christian has been a good neighbor and exemplary public servant throughout her nearly 30-year career. She’s been steadfastly dedicated to making Batavia the best place to live and work it can be. While I wish her well in the next chapter of her life and career, she will be sorely missed by those she represented, who will remember her as a fierce advocate for working Batavians,” said Assemblyman Steve Hawley.