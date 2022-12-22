City and county offices will be closed Friday

Press Release

City of Batavia and Genesee County offices and buildings will be closed on Friday due to the severe weather forecast.



The City and County are committed to ensuring the safety of their workforce and citizens and therefore are taking this precautionary measure. With the predicted drop in temperature, rain turning to ice, snow and high winds, travel should be avoided.

Both City of Batavia and County offices are scheduled to re-open Tuesday, Dec. 27.

