City announces water main repair on Prospect Avenue on Friday

Press release:

Please be advised that the City of Batavia Water Department will repair a water main on Prospect Avenue, between Richmond Avenue and Mix Place, on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Traffic will be closed in the area while the repairs are being made. Please use an alternate route.

As always, when the water is restored, it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience, and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.