City Council sets budget work session, meeting schedule

Press release:

Please be advised that Batavia City Council will be holding the 2021/22 budget work sessions on the following dates:

Monday, Feb.1 at 6 p.m. -- 2nd Budget Work Session (General Gov’t, General Admin. Services, & Police);

Wednesday, Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. -- 3rd Budget Work Session (DPW, Fire);

Monday, Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. -- Business Meeting, introduce budget ordinance;

Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. -- Conference Meeting, last opportunity to make budget amendments;

Monday, March 8 at 7 p.m. -- Adopt budget and related resolutions.

As the Yellow Zone restriction was lifted from Batavia, this meeting will be open to the public with appropriate facemasks, social distancing and temperature screening upon arrival.