City Councilperson-at-large candidate supports no-excuse absentee voting

Press release:

Council Candidate Erica O’Donnell supports the ballot measure allowing no-excuse absentee voting.

While representatives in Washington, D.C., drag their feet to so much as debate the For the People Act, which would protect voting rights nationally, I’m proud to be a resident of New York State where we are working to expand access to the ballot.

The measure will appear on the ballot this November and if successful, would remove the stipulation requiring absentee voters to be absent from their home county, ill, or physically disabled to vote by absentee ballot. In short, it would allow any registered voter to request and vote with an absentee ballot.

Any effort to make voting easier for our citizens should be considered a celebration of democracy and supported without controversy. I urge everyone to vote “yes” on the measure.