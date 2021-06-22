June 22, 2021 - 4:58pm
City crew to repair water line on Vernon Avenue Wednesday morning, road will be closed
posted by Press Release in batavia, water line repair, infrastructure, news.
From the city's Department of Public Works:
The City of Batavia Water Department is going to be repairing a water line at 10 Vernon Ave. at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, June 23. The repair will require the road to be shut down for through traffic.
This will include emergency vehicles.
The road should be open by 3 p.m.
The City appreciates your patience while we perform this repair.
