City crews repairing water leak on west side of City Centre

Press release:

The City Water Department is responding to a water leak on the west side of the City Centre. Water may be turned off from the corner of Alva Place and State Street to Main and Jackson streets. This will affect businesses in the southwest area of the City Centre and the surrounding vicinity.

This could result in low water pressure conditions for some residents and businesses. Other residents in the area may experience discolored water, which should return to normal once repairs are complete. Residents should check to make sure water clarity has returned before resuming activities such as laundry, which may be impacted.