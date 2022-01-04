Local Matters

January 4, 2022 - 2:06pm

City crews working on water leak on Liberty Street

Press release:

The water department will have to shut the water off on Liberty Street from Main Street to Cherry Street to make repairs to a water main break. At this time there is no time frame on how long the water will be off. All efforts are being made to keep this time to a minimum.

As always when water is restored it may be discolored, please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

The public patience is greatly appreciated.

Photos by Howard Owens

