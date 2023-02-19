City fire rescues female out of second floor window on So. Main St. during weekend fire

Press Release:

On Saturday, Feb. 18, at 7:19 p.m., the City of Batavia Fire Department responded to a reported kitchen fire with a person trapped at 44 South Main St. in the City of Batavia. Initial fire units arrived at 7:22 pm to find a two and a half story two-family home with an occupant trapped at a second floor window and a fire in the kitchen area of the home. Fire crews quickly deployed a portable ground ladder, brought a female occupant to safety, and extinguished the fire. Fire damage was confined to the kitchen area and smoke damage throughout the upper apartment.

Two other occupants were in the home at the time of the fire and one of those occupants was transported by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. No firefighter injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental due to cooking by City of Batavia Fire Department fire investigators.

The City of Batavia Fire Department was assisted by the City of Batavia Police, Town of Batavia FD, Genesee County Emergency Dispatch Center, Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and the American Red Cross.