January 11, 2021 - 12:01pm

City fire to flush and test hydrants tomorrow north of Main, west of Oak

Press release:

The City of Batavia Fire Department will be flushing / testing fire hydrants on Tuesday, Jan. 12, from approximately 9 to 11 a.m. in the general area of north of Main Street and west of Oak Street.

Homes and businesses nearby will be affected.

These tests may result in a temporary discoloration of water in that area. As in the past, please do not attempt to wash any clothing if your water appears discolored. If you do experience a discoloration of your water, run cold water for about five minutes or until clear.

If you have any questions, or should notice a hydrant in need of repair, please contact the fire department at (585) 345-6375.

Upcoming

