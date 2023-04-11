Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

April 11, 2023 - 11:24am

City Fire warns of elevated fire danger this week

posted by Press Release in batavia, news.

Press release:

Today and through the remainder of the week, we will have above-normal temperatures along with gusty winds.

These winds could reach as high as 40 MPH, which along with a dry air mass, relative humidity lowering to 25 percent and dry dead brush, makes a prime situation for potential wildfires.

As a reminder, the annual statewide burn ban is in effect until May 14. City residents are also reminded to follow City code.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to the City of Batavia Fire Department.

 

Copyright © 2008-2022 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button

News Break