City investigating water line break on Thomas Avenue

Press release:

The City of Batavia Water Department is investigating a water break on Thomas Ave just north of Main Street. The street will be closed to all traffic while the repairs are taking place

Residents on Thomas Ave should expect the possibility of the water being turned off. We will do our best to keep this to a minimum. Work should be completed by 3:00 PM.

There is a possibility of discolored water; laundry should be avoided if possible.

We thank the residents for their patience and understanding.