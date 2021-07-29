July 29, 2021 - 2:52pm
City make water main repairs on Williams Street tomorrow
posted by Press Release in williams street, batavia, infrastructure, news.
Press release:
The City of Batavia Water Department will be making repairs to a water main on Williams Street on Friday July 30. The water will be shut off the length of Williams street starting at around 8:30; we plan to have it restored by 3:00.
This may cause discolored water in the general area, please refrain from doing laundry until the water is clear.
As always, we appreciate your patience.
