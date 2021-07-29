Local Matters

July 29, 2021 - 2:52pm

City make water main repairs on Williams Street tomorrow

posted by Press Release in williams street, batavia, infrastructure, news.

Press release:

The City of Batavia Water Department will be making repairs to a water main on Williams Street on Friday July 30. The water will be shut off the length of Williams street starting at around 8:30; we plan to have it restored by 3:00.

This may cause discolored water in the general area, please refrain from doing laundry until the water is clear.

As always, we appreciate your patience.

Comments

