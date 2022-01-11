Local Matters

January 11, 2022 - 9:12am

City making water line repairs at Liberty and Ellicott today

posted by Press Release in batavia, news, infrastructure, Liberty Street.

Press release:

The City Water Department is making repairs to a water line on the corner of Liberty and Ellicott Street today.

Expect the water to be turned off from on Liberty from Main to Ellicott Streets. Due to the uncertainty of the repair water may also be turned off or experience low pressure in adjacent areas.

Traffic will not be allowed through the southern side of the intersection of Ellicott and Liberty, while repairs are being made.

We do not have a time frame for this work at this time.

We appreciate the public's patience during this repair.

