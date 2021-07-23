Local Matters

July 23, 2021 - 10:39am

City making water line repairs in front of 13 Holland Ave. today; should be done by 3 o'clock

posted by Press Release in news, infrastructure, batavia, water line repair.

Press release:

The City of Batavia Water Department is going to be repairing a water line in front of 13 Holland Ave. today. The street will be closed to through traffic including emergency vehicles. Work began about 8 a.m. and should be completed by 3 p.m.

Residents are asked to find alternative routes.

