July 23, 2021 - 10:39am
City making water line repairs in front of 13 Holland Ave. today; should be done by 3 o'clock
posted by Press Release in news, infrastructure, batavia, water line repair.
Press release:
The City of Batavia Water Department is going to be repairing a water line in front of 13 Holland Ave. today. The street will be closed to through traffic including emergency vehicles. Work began about 8 a.m. and should be completed by 3 p.m.
Residents are asked to find alternative routes.
