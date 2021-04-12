April 12, 2021 - 5:17pm
City now has 'carry-in carry-out' trash policy at all city parks
news
Public Notice
To all residents and visitors:
The City of Batavia has implemented a “Carry-in -- Carry-out” trash policy in all city parks.
All park users are requested to remove any trash generated and take with them.
Please, help us keep our parks clean for everyone’s enjoyment.
Thank you in advance for your cooperation.
From the city Bureau of Maintenance.
