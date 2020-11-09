City of Batavia announces enhanced COVID-19 protocols for facilities and public meetings

Press release:

Effective today, Monday Nov. 9, all City facilities and meeting rooms will be closed to the public in light of increased in COVID-19 positive cases in Genesee County.

Facilities that will remain open for public business include the following:

City Clerk’s Office

DPW Administration/ Inspection Bureau

Yard Waste Station

At this time, City Council meetings, Planning & Development Committee meetings and Zoning Board of Appeals meetings will remain as in-person meetings held in the Council Chamber with minimal City staff attending. The meeting will remain open to the media and public.

Anyone attending the meeting will be subject to enhanced screening protocol.

The City Fire Department will screen all persons entering the facility.

Screening will be conducted on the second floor of City Hall in the Community Room.

Anyone who does not pass the temperature and symptom screening, or refuses to screen will not be allowed to enter the Council Chamber.

All members of the public, and the media, need to remain masked at all times.

Enhanced cleaning will continue to take place.

Thank you for your continued support and cooperation as we all work together to keep Batavia safe.