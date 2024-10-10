City of Batavia financial clerk receives NYS distinguished service award

Press Release:

The Distinguished Service Award is presented to an individual who has put forth extraordinary effort to assist the New York State Association of City and Village Clerks, promote the goals of the Association, and provide support and help to Clerks and those similar positions across New York State.

Daniel Borchert has earned the coveted Master Municipal Clerk (MMC) designation and the Registered Municipal Clerks (RMC) designation, as well as served on the Executive Committee of the NYSACVC from 2006 until 2012. Mr. Borchert served as NYSACVC President from 2010-2012 and has been the NYSACVC Treasurer from 2018-2024.

Dan has always gone above and beyond to provide support and help to our members, assisting the Association in any way possible, usually without being asked. Over the years Dan has served steadfastly with knowledge, integrity and dedication.

NYSACVC is honored to award the 2024 Distinguished Service Award to City Financial Clerk Daniel Borchert of the City of Batavia.