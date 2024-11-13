City of Batavia hires new Human Resources Director, Gabrielle Kolo

Press Release:

The City of Batavia is pleased to announce the appointment of Gabrielle Kolo to the position of Human Resources Director for the City of Batavia. Kolo was selected following an extensive search for candidates and an active recruitment campaign. She will assume her new role on December 1.

An Elma native, Kolo holds a Master of Science in Human Resources Management from the State University of New York at Stony Brook, a Bachelor of Science in Business Studies from SUNY College at Buffalo, as well as an advanced certificate in Human Resources Management, a Public Health Essentials Certificate, and SHRM-SCP Certification from the Society for Human Resource Management.

Kolo currently serves as the Deputy Director of Human Resources for Wyoming County and Wyoming County Community Health Systems overseeing the administration of all personnel actions for the Board of Supervisors, oversite of the Civil Service Commission for the County, schools, and local municipalities in Wyoming County.

Previous to her appointment to the Deputy Director of Human Resources in Wyoming County, she served for 15 years at Genesee Valley BOCES in various roles including the Human Resources Coordinator, Senior Human Resources Assistant, Human Resources Assistant, Program Assistant in Human Resources and Enrichment as well as an Account Specialist in Purchasing. Kolo is a member of the Genesee Area Personnel Administration (GAPA) and the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM).

“Gabrielle brings a wealth of knowledge in governmental human resource management and I am excited to begin working with her. She is a great fit for the City of Batavia and will help support the City’s workforce with her strategic thinking, ability to lead teams and desire to advance the City’s Human Resources Department,” said Rachael J. Tabelski, City Manager.

Kolo is an avid sportswoman and hunter and lives with her husband in Akron.