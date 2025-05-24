City of Batavia invites community to honor veterans at Memorial Day Parade on Monday

Press Release:

The City of Batavia invites you and your organization to participate in the Memorial Day Parade on May 26. The parade lineup will be at the East Town Plaza starting at 8:30 a.m., with the parade commencing at 9:30 a.m. The parade should end at approximately 10:30 a.m. at Alva Place. We will have Marshals who will assign your unit a place in the parade.

When turning off Main Street onto Bank Street, all units are to be silent out of respect for a memorial service at the Veterans Monument on Bank Street.

Throwing of candy from vehicles is strictly prohibited.

Out of respect, there will be no political campaigning, such as signs or vote for are allowed. Our veterans served our country, not political affiliations.

"Honor, respect, and guard your freedom, for it comes from the blood of those who gave their life for it."

Your support of this event is greatly appreciated.

Please RSVP and return a certificate of Insurance and or the attached hold harmless to Bob Bialkowski at bbwski@yahoo.com or call 585-343-4471.