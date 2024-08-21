City of Batavia issues reminder of parking rules and regulations

Press Release:

In order to keep the public informed on the rules and regulations around parking int he City of Batavia, below are several reminders about the parking regulations as set forth by the City of Batavia Municipal Code and the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Laws.

PARKING REGULATIONS

The link below will send you to the City of Batavia Municipal Code section that outlines specific restrictions on parking in the City, however you should always abide by any signage present at the time as this does take some time to get updated with new traffic orders.

https://ecode360.com/8978444

Further the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law prohibits parking in certain areas, such as in front of fire hydrants and too near intersections. Below is a link to the NYS Vehicle and Traffic Law for further explanation rules.

https://ypdcrime.com/vt/article32.php#violation32

Special note: Section 1202 of the NYS Vehicle and Traffic law prohibits parking on a sidewalk, this includes parking across a sidewalk or any portion of it.

OVERNIGHT PARKING

The City does not partake in any seasonal overnight parking regulations, parking is prohibited on all city streets and public parking lots between the hours of 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. If you need to park overnight on the street for some reason (driveway sealing, etc.) you may request a "parking permission" by contacting our dispatch at 585-345-6350.

PARKING IN CITY PARKING LOTS

Submitted photo.

Parking spaces in each municipal parking lot are clearly marked and color coded. The color coding corresponds to any time restriction on the parking space. Each lot has several signs that display the color coding as you enter it. The signs should look like the picture to the right.

PARKING TICKETS

Parking tickets are issued by our Parking Enforcement officer and Police Officers as needed. All parking tickets can now be paid on-line, please visit the link below for the site. Parking disputes can also be submitted online approximately 24 hrs. following the receipt of a parking ticket, although handwritten tickets will take an extra business day or two to be entered into the software. https://www.tocite.net/bataviany/portal/ticket We encourage anyone with questions to contact us by calling 585-345-6444 for more information.