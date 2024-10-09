City of Batavia names new Public Works director

Press Release:

Submitted Photo

City of Batavia Manager Rachael Tabelski announces the appointment of Tom Phelps, to the position of Director of Public Works for the City of Batavia. Phelps was selected following an extensive search for candidates.

Phelps has served the City of Batavia since 2019 in the roles of Building Maintenance, and Superintendent of Water and Wastewater. Previously he was the General Manager of the Palm Island Indoor Water Park and a special events and entertainment entrepreneur and business owner.

Phelps has a wide background in budgeting, government purchasing, maintenance, building construction, ordinance and employee management.

“I am delighted that Tom will take over the Department of Public Works (DPW) and continue the tradition of operational excellence. He has been a steady and dedicated leader in the City these last four years. His strengths include finding cost saving measures, prioritizing preventative maintenance and overseeing improvement projects at the Water and Sewer Plants,” said Tabelski.

As Director of Public Works, Phelps will jump into many ongoing and new projects in the City including the Police Facility construction, City Centre entrance project, water plant improvement project, wastewater treatment plant (sludge removal, bypass system repair, aeration, etc.) capital improvements, Cohocton/Walnut water line replacement, Pearl Street water line replacement, GIS projects, lead line identification and replacement, ice rink chiller replacement, and HVAC and roof repair projects across City facilities.

In addition, Phelps will oversee the Bureau of Water and Wastewater, the Bureau of Maintenance, the Inspection Bureau, and Engineering Bureau of the City.

The Mission of the Public Works Department is to:

1. Provide adequate, safe and environmentally sound water supply, water distribution, wastewater collection and wastewater treatment processes.

2. Provide safe and efficient vehicular and pedestrian transportation of streets and sidewalks.

3. Provide sufficient, safe parks and facilities for all citizens and visitors to the community.

4. Provide basic building maintenance services to all City owned facilities.

5. Provide for the administration of the New York State Building Code, Zoning Laws, Building Permits, Planning, Zoning, Historic Preservation and Property Maintenance Ordinances.

“I look forward to leading the DPW for the City of Batavia to continue to serve citizens and visitors of the City. This department has many talented and dedicated employees who I am proud to work with. The breadth and depth of the work done by the DPW is sizable from providing clean drinkable water, and eliminating solid waste, to mowing, tree trimming, facility maintenance, and snow removal. The Department is always active,” said Tom Phelps, Director of DPW.

Phelps currently lives in Pavilion with his wife and daughter, as well as having two adult children that are outside the home. In his free time he enjoys camping with family and friends on the family property in Allegany County. Phelps volunteers his services at the Genesee Valley Rotary Camp, Batavia Police Night Out, WoofStock, and Chamber of Commerce Annual Award Ceremony.