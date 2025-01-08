City of Batavia, Peace Garden chosen as winners of Wonderland of Trees exhibit

Press Release:

The Holland Land Office Museum is proud to announce the winners of the People’s Choice and Director’s Choice awards for the 24th Annual Wonderland of Trees decorated trees.

The winner of the People’s Choice Award is the Friends of the Batavia Peace Garden, and the winner of the Staff Choice Award is the City of Batavia.

We would like to congratulate our winners and thank everyone who participated this year. This year’s Wonderland of Trees was one of the most successful in its history.

We had more trees this year than in recent years and they were all so beautifully done that the choices were very difficult. Also, thank you to everyone who donated towards the event, and all who came to see the wonderfully decorated trees.