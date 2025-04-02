City of Batavia seeks community input for a grant to enhance Williams Park

Press Release:

The City of Batavia is interested in applying for the Municipal Parks and Recreation (MPR) Grant Program, through the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation.

The MPR Grant will assist communities build new municipal parks in the state while also working to improve the natural, ecological, cultural, and recreational aspects of existing parks in municipal ownership.

Selection criteria for this grant encourage the participation of parks that show community need through the Disadvantaged Community (DAC) category. In the City of Batavia, this impacts the 5th and 6th wards and Williams Park in particular.

In order to achieve construction plans and a grant application that is fully representative of the community’s need, the city is encouraging residents to complete the Batavia Park Improvement Survey. This highlights the overall community use of park resources, desired improvements, and other possible resources that could be built on municipal land with Williams Park as a specific focal point.

A link to the city’s survey can be found here, all feedback is greatly appreciated.

“Community parks are a key facet of developing a community that people will want to work, live and play in. The City continues to work on enhancing our municipal parks and this grant will allow us to make needed upgrades at Williams Park. This grant coupled with our proposed Universal Playground at Austin Park will be a great step towards improving our park system. We appreciate the feedback from community members and hope you take the time to participate in the survey.” Said Erik Fix, Assistant City Manager.