City of Batavia seeks new DPW director as Frank moves on to next opportunity

Press Release:

Brett J. Frank has served the City of Batavia as the Director of Public Works since March 28, 2022 and previously as the Director of the Batavia Development Corporation. His last day in the office will be July 26.

“It is with mixed feelings, that I announce my resignation from the position of Director of Public Works. I will be relocating to Portland, Maine with my family in early August. While I’m excited about this move I am sad to be leaving the City of Batavia,” said Brett Frank, Director of Public Works.

“As Director of Public Works he oversaw the Bureau of Water and Wastewater, the Bureau of Maintenance, the Inspection Bureau, and Engineering Bureau of the City. He was instrumental in many of the City’s street, waterline, facility and plant projects that have been completed in the last two years. He will be missed by the City and I know everyone joins me in wishing him and his family well,” said Rachael J. Tabelski, City Manager for the City of Batavia.

“I’ve worked at the City of Batavia for the past three plus years, initially as the Director of the Batavia Development Corporation and then moving into my current role. The City of Batavia has been the best place I’ve ever worked and it’s the best group of people that I’ve ever worked with. I’d like to take the time to thank all of the employees that I’ve had the pleasure of working with,” said Frank.

The City of Batavia will be looking to hire the next Director of Public Works, and I encourage anyone interested in learning more about the job to contact the City’s Human Resources Department.

The Department of Public Works is responsible for many critical aspects of City government and resident services.

1. Provides adequate, safe and environmentally sound water supply and distribution, wastewater collection and wastewater treatment processes.

2. Provides for a safe vehicular and pedestrian transportation on streets and sidewalks.

3. Provides safe parks and facilities for all citizens and visitors to the community.

4. Provides basic building maintenance services to all City owned facilities.

5. Provides for the administration of the New York State Building Code, Zoning Laws, Building Permits, Planning, Zoning, Historic Preservation and Property Maintenance Ordinances.