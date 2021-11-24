City of Batavia seeks residents to fill boards and committees

Press Release:

The City of Batavia is looking for residents of the City of Batavia to fill seats on various boards and committees. There are several openings on boards and committees within the City and we are seeking interested candidates to join these decision-making and advisory bodies.

Signing up for boards and committees is a great way to help the community and to develop your personal leadership skills. Volunteering will also build your personal self-confidence and skill set in team building.

Current openings include:

Board of Assessment Review

Positions with the BAR are available for volunteers. These members will preside over grievance day and hear formal grievance complaints from businesses and residents of the city regarding their assessments.

Community Garden

Members of the Community Garden meet to plan activities related to the upkeep and maintenance of the community garden.

Historic Preservation Commission

The Historic Preservation Commission is responsible for the protection, enhancement and perpetuation of landmarks and historic districts.

Plumbing Board

Oversees all aspects of city plumbers and participates in formulating a code of rules regulating the work of plumbing and drainage in the City. Applicant must be a Master Plumber.

Youth Board

The Youth Board provides leadership development programs for youth, increases youth outcomes by providing a variety of programs, services and activities.

Zoning Board of Appeals

Hear appeals when a person believes a variance should be made for their property.