City of Batavia unveils Hometown Heroes banner program

Press Release:

The City of Batavia is launching a Hometown Heroes Banner Program as a living tribute for our community to honor past and present members of the Armed Forces and their family members.

The banners will be placed on Redfield Parkway and Richmond Ave. from Memorial Day until Labor Day starting in 2025 and continuing annually. These banners are available for purchase to anyone wishing to honor a loved one and have a life span of approximately 3 years.

If you would like to participate, have someone that you would like to honor, or would like to sponsor a veteran/family, please contact the program administrator at jbest@batavianewyork.com or 585-345-6375. All orders are due by February 1, 2025.