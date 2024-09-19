City officials seek resident feedback on proposed flood zone map changes from FEMA

Press Release:

On Tuesday, September 10 FEMA held a meeting at City Hall to review proposed flood zone updates, and present draft maps to City officials.

From the data FEMA collected, new flood zone maps were created for the City of Batavia. The draft maps include 147 structures (they include sheds as well as homes and businesses) and removes 282 structures from the current flood zone. In total, the City will have 1,052 structures in the new draft flood zone.

City officials have been asked to provide comments on the draft maps. The City will be conducting a detailed review of the proposed changes on behalf of City residents and businesses, but want to hear resident feedback.

Below is a link to view the updated flood zone map from FEMA. We are asking residents and business owners to review the map and contact us with comments you may have.

Genesee County Planning is creating a list of affected properties so the City can help property owners identify if the new maps will affect them.

Properties added should carefully review their elevations and future issues of flooding. Properties that will be removed from the flood plain will need to work with FEMA to certify removal and reduce their insurance.

The link below will allow you to view the updated flood zone maps. https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/3c7886e0e2bc43d9a7a9bbb1cda9bd81

If you have any questions or have comments on specific areas, please contact the City’s Flood Plain Manager, Zach Alwardt, at 585-345-6326.