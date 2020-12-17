City PD warns of counterfeit $100 bills being passed in the area

Submitted image and press release:

The Batavia Police Department is currently investigating the passing of counterfeit $100 bills throughout the area.

The department recommends that anyone receiving a $100 bill use extra caution to check its authenticity.

At left is a copy of the bill which has been circulating.

If you feel that you may be victim in receiving counterfeit bills, please report it to the Police Department at (585) 345-6350.

A few simple items to check for on U.S. Currency that are hard to recreate on counterfeit bills:

Color Shifting Ink -- the bill denomination on the bottom right hand corner has the right color shifting ink.

Raised Printing -- To detect raised printing, take your fingernail and run it carefully down the collar/jacket. You should feel some vibration on your nail from the ridges.

Blurry Borders/printing/text -- significantly blurry borders, printing, or text, it is an automatic red flag. Red & Blue Threads -- If you take a close look at an authentic bill, you will see that there are small red and blue threads woven in and out within the fabric of the bill.

Watermark -- In many of the new bills, the watermark is actually a replica of the face on the bill.

Information on the current counterfeit cases is not being release at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

If anyone receives a counterfeit or suspected counterfeit bill, or has information in reference to the case please contact the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350, the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370 or online.