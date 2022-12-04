Local Matters

December 4, 2022 - 4:49pm

City PD's non-emergency number temporarily out of service

Press release:

Currently, the City of Batavia Police Department's non-emergency phone line, (585) 345-6350, is experiencing an outage.  Anyone looking to contact the City of Batavia Police Department is asked to call 345-6351 until further notice. 

This outage does not affect 911 calls, anyone experiencing an emergency should contact the Genesee County Dispatch Center using 911.

