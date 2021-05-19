City reminder: How to access different departments for service requests or to ask questions
Press release:
The City of Batavia wants to remind residents how to access the various City departments for service requests or questions. Below is a listing of Departments and what different services they perform throughout the City.
“The City of Batavia employs 150 professionals, working different shifts and schedules, on behalf of the residents of the City to maintain public safety, provide fire protection, maintain streets, water, sewer, enforce local codes/ordinances, issue building permits, marriage certificates, hunting and fishing licenses, as well as many other services," said Rachael Tabelski, city manager.
"Access to these services are important and the guide below is a quick index of the main services each department performs, and how to contact the department."
If you are experiencing an emergency, always call 9-1-1.
Department/Office / Contact / Services Provided
Dispatch Police and Fire Services
Call 9-1-1
Response for Emergency Situations (Fire, Crimes in Progress, etc.)
***********
Police Department
Phone: (585) 345-6350
bataviapolice.org
Email: “Contact Us” page of bataviapolice.org
Address: 10 W. Main St.
- Police records and reports
- Accident reports
- Police records check
- Tenant background check
- Community policing
- Crime prevention education
- School Resource Officer
- Property owner foil request
- Vacation home check
- Traffic complaints
- Camera registry
- Alarm Registry
- Safe trade location
- Sex offender registration/house check
***********
Fire Department
Phone: (585) 345-6375
https://www.batavianewyork.com/home/webforms/contact-form
Address: 18 Evans St.
- Fire protection
- Fire investigation
- Fire prevention education
- Fire safety inspections
- CRS flood information
- Emergency preparedness
- Child passenger safety inspection/installation
- Smoke detector service
- Open burning questions
***********
Bureau of Inspections
Phone: (585) 345-6345
Web Contact: https://www.batavianewyork.com/home/webforms/contact-form
Address: One Batavia City Centre
- Reporting tall grass
- Reporting trash left on property
- Reporting cars parked in grass
- Reporting cars parked across sidewalk
- Street opening permits
- Vacant property issues
- Exterior code issues/violations on homes
- Junk cars
- Permits
- Inspections
- Information on flood plain and flood insurance
***********
Bureau of Maintenance
Phone: (585) 345-6400, option # 1
https://www.batavianewyork.com/home/webforms/contact-form
Address: 147 Walnut St.
- Issues with City trees
- Reporting potholes
- Reporting street sign damage
- Snow plowing questions
- Sidewalk issues
- City parks
- Street opening/closing permits
- Yard waste station
***********
DPW Administration
Bureau of Water and Wastewater
Phone: (585) 345-6325
https://www.batavianewyork.com/home/webforms/contact-form
Address: One Batavia City Centre
- Street light issues
- Traffic signal problems
- Community Garden
- Cross walk issues
- Fire hydrant issues
- Water or Sewer issues
- Sanitary and storm water issues
***********
City Clerk’s Office
Phone: (585) 345-6305
Web Contact: https://www.batavianewyork.com/home/webforms/contact-form
Address: One Batavia City Centre
- Birth, death and marriage certificates
- Marriage licenses
- Dog licenses
- Handicap parking tags
- Payment of tax, water and other bills
- Hunting and fishing licenses
- FOIL requests
- Event applications
- Overnight parking permits
- Pavilion rentals
***********
Assessor’s Office
Phone: (585) 345-6301
Web Contact: https://www.batavianewyork.com/home/webforms/contact-form
Address: One Batavia City Centre
- Assessment questions
- Grievance
- Property records
- Tax rolls
- Property tax exemptions
***********
City Manager’s Office
Phone: (585) 345-6330
Web Contact: https://www.batavianewyork.com/home/webforms/contact-form
Address: One Batavia City Centre
- General legislative requests
- Budget questions
- Contract questions
- Community engagement opportunities
- Assistant forming Neighborhood Action committees
- Finance
- Human resources
- Media requests
- Youth programs
- Comprehensive plan questions
