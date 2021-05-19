City reminder: How to access different departments for service requests or to ask questions

Press release:

The City of Batavia wants to remind residents how to access the various City departments for service requests or questions. Below is a listing of Departments and what different services they perform throughout the City.

“The City of Batavia employs 150 professionals, working different shifts and schedules, on behalf of the residents of the City to maintain public safety, provide fire protection, maintain streets, water, sewer, enforce local codes/ordinances, issue building permits, marriage certificates, hunting and fishing licenses, as well as many other services," said Rachael Tabelski, city manager.

"Access to these services are important and the guide below is a quick index of the main services each department performs, and how to contact the department."

If you are experiencing an emergency, always call 9-1-1.

Department/Office / Contact / Services Provided

Dispatch Police and Fire Services

Call 9-1-1

Response for Emergency Situations (Fire, Crimes in Progress, etc.)

***********

Police Department

Phone: (585) 345-6350

bataviapolice.org

Email: “Contact Us” page of bataviapolice.org

Address: 10 W. Main St.

Police records and reports

Accident reports

Police records check

Tenant background check

Community policing

Crime prevention education

School Resource Officer

Property owner foil request

Vacation home check

Traffic complaints

Camera registry

Alarm Registry

Safe trade location

Sex offender registration/house check

***********

Fire Department

Phone: (585) 345-6375

Web Contact:

https://www.batavianewyork.com/home/webforms/contact-form

Address: 18 Evans St.

Fire protection

Fire investigation

Fire prevention education

Fire safety inspections

CRS flood information

Emergency preparedness

Child passenger safety inspection/installation

Smoke detector service

Open burning questions

***********

Bureau of Inspections

Phone: (585) 345-6345

Web Contact: https://www.batavianewyork.com/home/webforms/contact-form

Address: One Batavia City Centre

Reporting tall grass

Reporting trash left on property

Reporting cars parked in grass

Reporting cars parked across sidewalk

Street opening permits

Vacant property issues

Exterior code issues/violations on homes

Junk cars

Permits

Inspections

Information on flood plain and flood insurance

***********

Bureau of Maintenance

Phone: (585) 345-6400, option # 1

Web Contact

https://www.batavianewyork.com/home/webforms/contact-form

Address: 147 Walnut St.

Issues with City trees

Reporting potholes

Reporting street sign damage

Snow plowing questions

Sidewalk issues

City parks

Street opening/closing permits

Yard waste station

***********

DPW Administration

Bureau of Water and Wastewater

Phone: (585) 345-6325

Web Contact:

https://www.batavianewyork.com/home/webforms/contact-form

Address: One Batavia City Centre

Street light issues

Traffic signal problems

Community Garden

Cross walk issues

Fire hydrant issues

Water or Sewer issues

Sanitary and storm water issues

***********

City Clerk’s Office

Phone: (585) 345-6305

Web Contact: https://www.batavianewyork.com/home/webforms/contact-form

Address: One Batavia City Centre

Birth, death and marriage certificates

Marriage licenses

Dog licenses

Handicap parking tags

Payment of tax, water and other bills

Hunting and fishing licenses

FOIL requests

Event applications

Overnight parking permits

Pavilion rentals

***********

Assessor’s Office

Phone: (585) 345-6301

Web Contact: https://www.batavianewyork.com/home/webforms/contact-form

Address: One Batavia City Centre

Assessment questions

Grievance

Property records

Tax rolls

Property tax exemptions

***********

City Manager’s Office

Phone: (585) 345-6330

Web Contact: https://www.batavianewyork.com/home/webforms/contact-form

Address: One Batavia City Centre