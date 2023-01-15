City reports water main break on Richmond Avenue

Press release:

The City of Batavia Water Department is repairing a water main break on Richmond Ave. between Vernon Ave. and Woodrow Rd. Traffic in the vicinity remains closed while crews access the break and make the repair. Please use an alternative route when traveling through the City today.

Residents in other parts of the Batavia Water Plant Service Area may notice issues with water pressure. Residents in affected areas will be without water until the repair is made. The length of time the water will be off is unknown.

Due to the size of the break, all residents are asked to conserve water usage at this time, until the break is fixed.

As always, when the water is restored, it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience, and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.