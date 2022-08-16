City schedules water main shutdown on State Street at Richmond

Press release:

The City of Batavia Water Department will be shutting down the water main on State Street, from the Richmond Ave intersection to just South of Park Ave on Wednesday, August 17, 2002, for a water main valve cut in. Additionally, the water will be shut down on Oak St, from the Richmond Ave intersection, to just north of Pickthorn Drive in the 110 block of Oak St, for the abandonment of the 6” water main on Richmond Ave.

The length of time the water will be off is unknown.

As always, when the water is restored it may be discolored. Please refrain from doing any laundry until the water runs clear.

We apologize for any inconvenience and the public’s patience is greatly appreciated.