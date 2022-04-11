City Schools moving universal Pre-K to Robert Morris

Press release:

The Batavia City School District (BCSD) has announced a plan to relocate the district’s Universal Pre-Kindergarten Program (UPK) from Jackson Primary to the Robert Morris building for the 2022-23 school year.

The decision was made in an effort to address space concerns caused by increasing enrollment numbers at Jackson Primary.

The four classes relocating to the Robert Morris building for the 2022-23 school year will accommodate approximately 72 students and will operate as part of the Jackson Primary family. Students and staff will continue to be included in programming, fundraising, assemblies, and specials. Jackson Primary administration will oversee the new location, and student meals and transportation will continue to be provided.

Once the district determines UPK enrollment transportation needs, it will release school day start and end times for the 2022-23 school year for the entire district.

The Batavia City School District is proud to provide four-year-old children in our community with a universal opportunity to access high-quality pre-kindergarten programs that set them up for future educational success. Registration is now open through May 1, 2022. Parents can pick up registration packets at the BCSD Registration Office at 80 Union Street. Parents will be notified over the summer regarding screenings for class placement.

BCSD owns the Robert Morris building on 80 Union Street, and it currently houses various district staff offices and the Community Schools resource center. The building’s classrooms and multi-purpose rooms are currently fully operational.

“At Jackson Primary we pride ourselves on the education our students receive during these formative years and will continue to give the rich experience to students in UPK, just at another location,” said Jackson Primary Principal Maureen Notaro.

“We’re thrilled to see increasing enrollment numbers here in the Batavia City School District,” said Jason Smith, Superintendent of Schools. “We’re fortunate to have a fully operational building on hand to help us accommodate our space needs, and I’m certain our students and staff will find the Robert Morris location a warm and welcoming extension of our Jackson Primary family.”