City seeks proposals from agencies interested in providing youth services

Press release:

The City of Batavia is requesting proposals from qualified agencies to provide Afterschool Programming/Youth Services and Summer Recreation Program for eligible youth from the City of Batavia for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

To be considered, the City must receive the proposal in the City Manager’s Office by close of business Jan. 15.

Interested parties can find the RFP on the City's website using this link, or request a copy by contacting the Manager's Office at 345-6333.

Rachael Tabelski

Interim City Manager