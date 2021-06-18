City selects current zoning manager for Rochester and former Batavia resident as assistant city manager

Press release:

The City of Batavia Manager Rachael J. Tabelski announces the appointment of Jill M. Wiedrick, member of the American Institute of Certified Planners, to the position of assistant city manager. Wiedrick was selected following an extensive search for candidates.

A lifelong resident of Western New York, Wiedrick holds a master's degree in Urban Planning from the University at Buffalo and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners. She has served in local government for the last 15 years, including senior county planner for Genesee County. She currently holds the position of manager of zoning for the City of Rochester.

Wiedrick has extensive background in land use, planning, community engagement, as well as policy development. She has experience in municipal budgeting, permitting, and the use of technology to create efficiencies for local government.

“I believe that Jill has the unique skills and leadership qualities we need in the City of Batavia to advance our mission and strategic priorities. She will be responsible for different projects in the City including: administrative services, organizational risk management, organizational values, community & neighborhood development, public relations, information technology and the continued implementation of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software. Jill will also work directly on the City’s annual budget, capital planning and other initiatives on behalf of the City,” said Rachael J. Tabelski, City of Batavia City manager.

A member of the Genesee Symphony, Wiedrick currently lives in the City of Rochester with her husband, Andrew, and their two children, Ty and Jolene. As a former resident of the City of Batavia, Wiedrick is excited to return to the area and put her experience to work for the residents of Batavia.