City set to replace sidewalks along five streets in August

Press release:

To the Residents and Property Owners of the following streets:

Seneca Avenue (Both sides of the street).

Miller Avenue (Both sides of the street).

Columbia Avenue (Both sides of the street).

Chase Park (Portion of South side of the street).

Fisher Park (Both sides of the street).

The properties in the above-listed areas will experience a sidewalk replacement project in the month of August. The work will involve sidewalk replacements as needed, curb ramp installation, and sidewalk passing zones (where there are four-foot walks). If the sidewalk replacements go through a driveway, the contractor (Master’s Edge) will provide the residents notice that they will not have driveway access for up to a week. This is so the sidewalks can set and cure to provide strength for vehicular traffic. During that time period, if you have lost driveway access, those residents are asked to park legally on the street. We have requested the Police Department to suspend the overnight parking ban for the impacted properties while this work is ongoing.

Work is scheduled to begin on August 1, 2022, on Columbia Avenue. Work will then move to the remaining streets involved in the project.

This is weather-dependent work, so some delays can be expected, but it is intended to be completed with this project by late September.

Contact the Department of Public Works and ask to speak to the Director at 585-345-6345 if you have any questions.

Thank you for your cooperation in advance.