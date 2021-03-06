City to repair water line on River Street Monday

Press release:

The City Water Department is planning to make repairs to a water line in the area of 53 River St. on Monday, March 8. Repairs will begin at 8 a.m. and should be completed by 3 p.m. The water may have to be shut off from #73 River to South Main Street.

This will result in low to no water pressure condition for some residents. Other residents in the area may experience discolored water, which should return to normal once repairs are complete. Residents should check to make sure water clarity has returned before resuming activities such as laundry, which may be impacted.

We appreciate you patience while these repairs are being made.