City water workers will change out an Ellicott Street fire hydrant on tomorrow

Press release:

The City of Batavia Water Department will be changing out a fire hydrant on Ellicott Street on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

The work will begin at 8 a.m. and water should be restored by 3 p.m.

Should weather or unforeseen issues delay the project the shutdown may occur on Thursday (Jan. 7) during the same hours.

The water will be turned off for residents on:

Ellicott Street between Ellicott Place and Harvester Avenue;

Harvester Avenue between Ellicott Street and Colorado Avenue;

Colorado Avenue and Ellicott Place.

This may cause discolored water, please refrain from doing laundry if water is discolored.

We appreciate your patience while we make these repairs.

Bill Davis

Superintendent of Water and Wastewater

City of Batavia