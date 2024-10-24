City-wide leaf collection begins November 4, guidelines for residents

Press Release:

City-wide leaf collection will begin on November 4 and continue until December 6.

Residents are asked to rake leaves into piles and leave them in the parkway (un-bagged). Please place it close to the curb line/edge of the roadway without putting it in the street. Do not pile around fire hydrants, trees, utility poles, or signposts. Leaf piles should only contain leaves and no branches, grass clippings, or other materials.

Leaf operations typically have one crew on the Northside working from Grandview Terrace moving West, North of Main Street, and a second crew on the Southside beginning on River Street moving East in areas South of Main Street. A third crew will work using a vacuum along main roads and numbered routes. It takes about 2 weeks to go through the entire city and fluctuates depending on the size of the leaf loads.

Any resident with leaves can also bring them to the Yard Waste Station until it closes for the season. The Yard Waste hours are 12 to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday until November 2 and will change to 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from November 4 through the end of the season due to daylight savings time ending.

The Yard Waste Station will be closed on November 28 & 29 to honor Thanksgiving and will officially close for the season on December 14.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT LEAF COLLECTION:

Leaf piles must be clear of sticks and all animal waste – if animal waste or other debris is found in the piles, they will not be picked up

Grass clippings, flower pottings, branches, and pumpkins cannot be picked up and residents may bring those items to the Yard Waste Station on Law Street (open through December 14)

Leaves should not block traffic or be piled near intersection corners. This causes sight issues for motorists/bicyclists/pedestrians.

Keep leaf piles clear of drainage ways and catch basins. Blocked drainage leads to localized flooding.

Leaves should not be piled around mailboxes, power poles, fences, fire hydrants or other obstacles.

Do not park on leaf piles. The heat from a vehicle exhaust system could start a fire.

Do not wait to get your leaves out. We will normally collect leaves twice within the month of leaf collection.

If it is snowing, we plow first. If it continues to snow, leaf operations will be suspended.

There is no leaf pickup in the spring.

Contact the Bureau of Maintenance @ 585-345-6400 option 1 if you have any questions.